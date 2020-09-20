Phantasma Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $232,893.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,926.45 or 1.00385651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00177412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

