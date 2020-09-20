Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 5,366,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,633. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

