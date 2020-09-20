Pizza (PIZZA) Hits One Day Volume of $161.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $574,209.79 and approximately $161.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004936 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.