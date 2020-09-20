Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,193,000 after acquiring an additional 253,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains GP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 413,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 160.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 3,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.