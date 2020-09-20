Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $8.88 Average PT from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 27,641,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

