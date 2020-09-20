Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.77.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.