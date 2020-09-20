POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

