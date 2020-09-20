Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. 1,855,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,477. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

