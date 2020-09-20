Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,232.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $3,638,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $23,142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,049,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

