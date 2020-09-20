Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.98.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock remained flat at $$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

