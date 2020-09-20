Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Update

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 627.4 days.

PRBZF stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

