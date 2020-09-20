Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,438.49

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $120,438.49 and $86.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,963.45 or 1.00357411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00178941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000669 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

