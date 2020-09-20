ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of CMD opened at $42.94 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities began coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

