ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

ProSight Global stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.62.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global during the second quarter worth $408,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ProSight Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

