Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total transaction of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Also, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,500.46). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,046 shares of company stock worth $54,185,641.

Prudential stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 462.96%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

