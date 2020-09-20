PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 3% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $192,634.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01417763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00215724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.