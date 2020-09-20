QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.22 million and $267,121.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00235695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00090349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.01415321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00214219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

