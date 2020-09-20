Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $255,160.92 and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005090 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001264 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000155 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

