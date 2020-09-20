QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,520. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.99 and a beta of 0.48. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.