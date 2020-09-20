Rapidz Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $212,807.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,652,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

