Raymond James Downgrades ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

