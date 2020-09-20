Raymond James Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.33.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

