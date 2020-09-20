Raymond James Increases Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $12.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of RC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

