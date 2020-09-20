Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.