Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

