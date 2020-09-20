RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.