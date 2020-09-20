Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.08 ($37.74).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €22.64 ($26.63). 2,834,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.21. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.