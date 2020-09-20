Request Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and Koinex. Request has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $718,577.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04354387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, Mercatox, Coineal, WazirX, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Bitbns, DDEX, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, COSS and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.