Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.