Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $73,870.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,006 shares of company stock valued at $987,171 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 4,861,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,251. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

