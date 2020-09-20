Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 551,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,470 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 2,927,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,681. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

