Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,763.85 ($62.25).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,007 ($65.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,243.70. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

