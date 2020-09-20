Robert W. Baird Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.33.

FedEx stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

