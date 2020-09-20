Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.27. 1,209,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

