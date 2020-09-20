Roth Capital Increases Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $35.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLCO. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 196,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

