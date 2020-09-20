RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in RPM International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 979,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

