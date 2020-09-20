Rupee One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Rupee has a market cap of $101,507.77 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupee has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049138 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,365,100 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

