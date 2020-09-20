Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,668.37

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $322,668.37 and $3,026.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.03399469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.02073029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00432034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00846486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00528282 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 23,731,999 coins and its circulating supply is 23,614,687 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

