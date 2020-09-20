SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,687. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

