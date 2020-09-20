Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

