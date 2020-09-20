Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STSA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 1,677,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,488. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

