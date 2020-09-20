SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.38.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $308.70 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,929.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $145,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

