Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.09). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,546. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 347,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

