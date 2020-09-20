Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 161,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

