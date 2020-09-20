Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Achieves $8.05 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $153,821.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023051 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010836 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex, DDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.