ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.92.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,786 shares of company stock worth $45,048,758. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.09. 1,461,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.98. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

