Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Silgan stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

