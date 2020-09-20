Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SLP opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

