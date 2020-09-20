Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04354387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034122 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

