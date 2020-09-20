Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
SHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 34,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
