Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

SHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 34,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

